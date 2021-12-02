Record-breaking highs possible in Denver today

We tied the record high of 73 degrees yesterday and today will be just as warm! Denver will see highs in the low 70s under sunny skies. The record for Dec. 2 is 74 degrees, set in 1885. The average highs for early December are in the mid 40s!

Unseasonably warm and dry weather will cover Colorado for a few more days. While pleasant, it is way too dry as many areas of eastern Colorado have not even seen the first official snowfall.

When we do finally see some snow in Denver, it will be the latest first snowfall ever on record. Denver has gone 224 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 235 days, set in 1887, although the National Weather Service is skeptical on the accuracy of such an old record. More recent records — kept since 1948 for downtown — show that the previous longest snowless streak was 211 days, set in 1977 and 1992.

A weak cold front will slip across the state early Friday, cooling temperatures into the low 60s, but bringing no rain or snow. Saturday will remain dry and mild with highs in the low 60s on the plains and 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

A colder and wetter pattern will arrive next week. Clouds will increase Sunday and Monday and temperatures will be a little colder in the mid to upper 40s on Sunday and Monday.

There is a chance for some light snow next Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s! The storm will not be strong, but could bring the first official snowfall to Denver and bring 4-8 inches of snow to the northern and central mountains.

Denver7 Weather

