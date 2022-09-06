Record-breaking highs possible in Denver for the next three days

DENVER — It has been a really hot start to September, and that trend will continue for most of the week.

We'll see 60s and 70s this morning, but quickly climb into the low 90s by lunch and upper 90s by 5 p.m. The record high for Sept. 6 is 97 degrees, and we will likely break that record this afternoon.

The nice thing about Colorado is that cooler air is never too far away. Readings will be in the 70s and 80s in the mountains during the day and in the 40s to near 50 degrees overnight.

There will be a only a very few gusty thunderstorms, mainly over the central mountains for the next few days. Despite the hot and dry weather, there are some reports of the aspen beginning to change color, keep an eye out for those first signs of gold!

This hot and dry pattern will continue through Thursday, with highs well above average in the mid- to upper 90s! Wednesday may even reach 100 degrees in Denver.

A cold front will usher in showers and thunderstorms and cooler temperatures Friday, with highs more seasonal in the low 80s.

Saturday may feel much more like fall with highs in the 70s.

