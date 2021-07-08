Record-breaking heat possible in Denver to end the week

DENVER — Summer heat is once again building across Colorado and we'll see some near triple-digit heat to end the week.

Today will be about 10 degrees above normal and just a few degrees cooler than the record high. Today's record high is 103 degrees in Denver. The record high tomorrow is 98 degrees and there's a very good chance that we could break that.

There will be a few building clouds in the afternoon, but only about a 10% chance of gusty thunderstorms.

Our next cold front will swing through this weekend. We'll see highs in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be a better chance of cooling thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and early evening.

