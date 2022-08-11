The streak of 90s will continue through Sunday

DENVER — Hot and dry weather can be expected for Denver and the eastern plains. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the mountains. More hot weather is coming through Saturday, followed by a big change in the weather pattern beginning on Sunday.

Denver's record high for Aug. 11 is 97 degrees - likely to be bested later this afternoon. So far in 2022, the Denver area has had 48 days of 90 degrees or hotter, 28 days of 95 degrees or hotter and 5 days at or above 100 degrees.

In the mountains, the weather will remain comfortable, with readings in the 70s to low 80s. Nighttime lows in the high country will be in the middle 40s to low 50s. There will be isolated thunderstorms in the high country again Friday.

An increase in monsoon moisture will return over the weekend with a better chance for thunderstorms in the mountains beginning Saturday. Highs in the mountains will be in the 70s to lower 80s, while Denver and the eastern plains stay in the mid-90s Saturday and low 90s Sunday. Storm chances will stay fairly low east of Denver through the weekend, but the I-25 Corridor can expect an increasing chance for thunderstorms.

Cooler and wetter weather will return to Colorado early next week as a cold front moves into the central Rockies. Expect showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday.

High temperatures will drop to the low to mid 80s for Denver and in the 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

