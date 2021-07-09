Record-breaking heat across Colorado to end the week

DENVER — We hit a high of 102 degrees in Denver yesterday and that was just one degree off from the record high.

Today's record high is 98 degrees and it looks like we could break that.

We've now seen four 100 degree days this year. That ranks our summer at No. 5 for most 100-degree days. If we hit 100 today, we could tie the No. 4 and No. 3 rankings for most 100-degree days.

Our next cold front will swing through this weekend.

We'll see highs in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. It will be much more comfortable for the All-Star game activities downtown this weekend.

Temperatures will climb back into the low 90s by the first of next week. There's a slight chance of storms on Tuesday afternoon for the All-Star game.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.