Ready or not, a major winter storm is on the way

DENVER — A major winter storm is headed for Colorado and we are still anticipating feet of snow across the Denver metro area, with the heaviest snow in the foothills and northern Front Range mountains.

This strong storm system is now swirling across the desert in the southwest and bringing snow to parts of Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Colorado's western slope.

Skies tonight will be mostly cloudy in Denver with a few spotty showers. We will have a mix of light rain and light snow tonight while bracing for the heavy snow that will hit on Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, the precipitation will still be fairly light, but temperatures will be colder in the upper 30s to low 40s in Denver and along the I-25 Corridor.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from early Saturday until Monday morning for all of metro Denver, the plains and the mountains. Expect heavy snow, low visibility, and dangerous driving conditions this weekend. Many roads will likely become impassable.

The heaviest snow should fall Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon and gradually taper off to flurries Sunday night. It appears that Denver could see 18-24 inches of snow. The foothills and mountains east of the Continental Divide may receive 24-48 inches of snow. A few mountain locations will end up with around 60 inches of snow! The eastern plains will have a mix of rain and snow, but should get at least an inch of welcome moisture (melted total).

While this storm is a day and a half away, it will bring a lot of moisture into Colorado, producing one of the heaviest snowfalls in the Denver area in several years. Stay with Denver7 as we continue to monitor the development of this storm system. We will fine-tune this forecast throughout the week!

