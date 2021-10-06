Rain hits the Colorado high country, another pretty fall day for the Denver metro area

Early October can bring some of the nicest weather of the year to Colorado! Sunny, warm days and cool, comfortable nights are on tap for the next few days.

Today will be another beautiful day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across the Denver metro area.

A weak weather disturbance is spreading some clouds and showers over the mountains and western valleys this morning. This rain will spread east throughout the day and there's a slight chance that a few could roll east over the plains later today and tonight.

The aspen trees are still quite pretty over the central and northern mountains, but are beginning to fade. Better viewing continues over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will remain good through this week and then will fade from north to south over the next week.

READ MORE: Where to hike, drive to see the best displays of yellow aspens, fall foliage in Colorado

This warm and dry pattern will continue through mid-week. Expect mid to upper 70s through Thursday. A cold front will usher in some cooler weather on Friday, with a chance of showers. The weekend will be cooler with highs in the 60s and some showers possible again on Saturday.

Sunday and next Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.