Rain and snow hits the Colorado high country, mostly 70s in Denver

The warm and dry weather will linger through Friday, but then begin to fade, just like our colorful autumn leaves!

The aspen trees are fading over the central and northern mountains, but offer some lingering pockets of color. Better viewing continues over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will continue to fade from north to south over the next week.

Warm and dry weather is expected today, with highs in the mid to upper 70s in Denver. In the mountains, expect highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and scattered showers this afternoon.

A cold front will usher in some cooler weather on Saturday, with a chance of showers mainly for the mountains. The weekend and early next week will be cooler with highs in the 60s and some showers possible again on Sunday and highs near 70 degrees on Monday.

A colder system will move into the central Rockies Tuesday and Wednesday with some rain for lower elevations and snow for the mountains.

Right now, it appears there could be a chance for flurries and freezing temperatures in Denver next Wednesday morning.

