Rain and snow hits the Colorado high country, mostly 70s in Denver

Denver could see its first freeze next week
Most of the wet weather we'll see over the next few days will stay in the mountains.
Oct 8 2021 5:15am forecast
Posted at 5:41 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 07:59:23-04

The warm and dry weather will linger through Friday, but then begin to fade, just like our colorful autumn leaves!

The aspen trees are fading over the central and northern mountains, but offer some lingering pockets of color. Better viewing continues over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will continue to fade from north to south over the next week.

READ MORE: Where to hike, drive to see the best displays of yellow aspens, fall foliage in Colorado

Warm and dry weather is expected today, with highs in the mid to upper 70s in Denver. In the mountains, expect highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and scattered showers this afternoon.

A cold front will usher in some cooler weather on Saturday, with a chance of showers mainly for the mountains. The weekend and early next week will be cooler with highs in the 60s and some showers possible again on Sunday and highs near 70 degrees on Monday.

A colder system will move into the central Rockies Tuesday and Wednesday with some rain for lower elevations and snow for the mountains.

Right now, it appears there could be a chance for flurries and freezing temperatures in Denver next Wednesday morning.

