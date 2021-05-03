Rain and snow for Colorado Monday

DENVER — A Weather Action Day is in effect for Colorado this Monday, for widespread rain and snow, gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

Rain will continue through the day across the plains. Highs today will be much cooler, in the low to mid-40s in Denver.

Snow, heavy at times, is expected in the mountains tonight tonight. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for our Northern Front Range mountains on Monday, with around 7-14 inches of accumulation possible over 8,000 feet.

Rain and snow will gradually taper off Monday night.

Clearing skies Tuesday, with temperatures returning to the 60s. A few late day showers and storms are possible.

A gradual warming trend and dry conditions will return through the middle and end of the week.

