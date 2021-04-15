Rain and pockets of heavy snow will hit Colorado tonight

DENVER — We'll once again see more cloud cover than sunshine across the Denver metro area. It's dry but cool in Denver this morning, with mostly cloudy skies for the morning drive.

Rain showers will develop this afternoon and switch over to snow through the evening commute. Temperatures will climb into the 40s by about 3 p.m. but then drop into the 30s by 5 p.m.

We could see some pockets of heavy snow across northern Colorado tonight and tomorrow morning. Around 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible, mainly above 10,000 feet. Roads in the mountains will be slushy and wet during the heavier snowfall.

For Denver and the plains, most of the snow will melt upon hitting the ground, but there could be one to three inches on grassy surfaces early Friday, especially north of Denver toward Fort Collins and Greeley.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the northeastern corner of the state. Areas north and east of the Denver International Airport could see around 3 to 7 inches of snow by Friday midday.

Things will gradually start to clear out and warm up this weekend. We'll see a few more rain and snow showers on Saturday, with warmer and drier weather on Sunday.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.