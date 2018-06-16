Rain and cooler weather coming to Colorado this weekend

DENVER — The weather pattern will shift to cooler and wetter over Colorado over the next several days as a nice batch of tropical air moves into the Rockies from Mexico and the southwestern United States.

In the mountains, clouds and cooler temperatures can be expected with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread in the high country over the next few days - many mountain locations will see an inch of rain, with two to three inches possible in the San Juan Mountains.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for southwestern Colorado for Saturday and Saturday night. The heavy rain will fall on the areas recently burned in the 416 and Burro Fires - good news in terms of dousing the fires, but mud and debris slides will be possible.

For Denver and the eastern plains, cooler temperatures will arrive for the weekend with readings returning to the 80s and even cooling to the 70s Sunday through next Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible after 2 PM on Saturday and by Noon on Sunday.

The result of this weather shift will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms each day the middle of next week. The slow moving storms will bring plenty of rainfall - just what we need to ease the dryness and fire danger across the region!

Trust Denver7 and First Alert Weather for all the updates with this change in the weather pattern.