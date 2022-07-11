Watch Now
Quite a bit cooler in Denver to kick off the week

80s this afternoon across northeastern Colorado
Posted at 5:34 AM, Jul 11, 2022
DENVER — After a weekend of triple-digit heat, temperatures will drop quite a bit today. A cold front is moving into Colorado and will lead to a 15-degree cool down across the Denver metro area.

Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid-80s across the northeastern plains. A few storms will pop up this afternoon, with a better chance from Castle Rock south to Pueblo.

There will be a better chance for thunderstorms again on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 90 degrees on Tuesday and low to mid-90s on Wednesday.

Hot and dry conditions will round out the week. We'll see mid- to upper 90s on Friday under plenty of sunshine.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

