DENVER — After a weekend of triple-digit heat, temperatures will drop quite a bit today. A cold front is moving into Colorado and will lead to a 15-degree cool down across the Denver metro area.

Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid-80s across the northeastern plains. A few storms will pop up this afternoon, with a better chance from Castle Rock south to Pueblo.

There will be a better chance for thunderstorms again on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 90 degrees on Tuesday and low to mid-90s on Wednesday.

Hot and dry conditions will round out the week. We'll see mid- to upper 90s on Friday under plenty of sunshine.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

