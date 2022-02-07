Pretty warm, dry in Denver all week long, weak cold front hits on Wednesday

It will be an extremely mild start to the week and we'll see lots of melting across our Denver metro area neighborhoods this week.

We will see mostly sunny skies statewide today, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s across the plains. We'll see upper 20s and low 30s in the mountains.

We are tracking two weak cold fronts this week. The first will roll through on Wednesday. The mountains will see a few light scattered snow showers and there's a slight chance light snow showers will roll off the foothills late Wednesday night.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s through Friday. Another weak front could bring more light snow on Friday night and temperatures will dip a bit more on Saturday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.