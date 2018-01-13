Pretty mild and dry in Denver through Sunday!

We are in for a pretty mild weekend across the metro-area. Denver will see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a high around 50 degrees.

The high country resorts saw another nice coating of powder for on Friday. If you are planning on skiing Saturday, be sure to bundle up! Temperatures will be in the 20s from Loveland to Breckenridge and the wind chill will make it feel from 0- to -5 degrees.

It will be a little warmer on Sunday, with sunshine across the state and highs in the mid-50s across the Front Range. However, another quick moving system will make its way through the state Sunday night into Monday morning.

We'll likely see increasing clouds on Sunday evening- then we have the slight chance of light snow on Monday morning in metro Denver. Monday will also be the coldest day next week, with highs in the low 30s.

The rest of next week looks pretty mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s by weeks end.

We have you covered as the weather changes - Storm Shield App. In addition, Storm Shield PLUS can provide important information about approaching severe weather. Go to StormShieldAlerts.com or call 877-438-4977 for more information or text to word SHIELD to 21000.