Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms, showers

DENVER — Partly sunny skies and hot again across the Front Range Tuesday. Highs will stay above average in the mid-90s in Denver.

Scattered storms and showers will develop after midday. The risk for severe storm activity is low. Expect some pockets of light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds through the late afternoon.

Skies gradually clear tonight, with lows falling to the 60s by Wednesday morning.

Not as hot tomorrow, with fewer storms and showers. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with a slight chance for late-day storms.

The heat builds again to end the week. Highs will soar to the mid and upper 90s on Thursday and Friday, with a few thunderstorms popping up both afternoons.

