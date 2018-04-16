Our next storm will hit Colorado tonight and that means gusty winds and high fire danger on Tuesday

Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 5:10AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:57AM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:57AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:57AM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Wind Advisory issued April 16 at 3:52AM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:46AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln
Denver- It will be a beautiful start to the week. We'll see mostly sunny skies across the Metro Area, with highs in the 70s on the plains and 50s in the mountains.
Our next storm will hit the Colorado mountains tonight! The winds pick up on the plains tomorrow afternoon ahead of this next cold front. Gusty, warm and dry conditions across southern Colorado will lead to high fire danger tomorrow afternoon. All of southeastern Colorado will be under a fire weather warning starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, with very gusty winds. The mountains will see more scattered rain and snow showers. A few isolated showers could roll off the foothills and roll over the I-25 corridor by the afternoon and early evening.
60s and sunshine are expected Wednesday. Winds stay strong through the day. Warm again, near 70 degrees on Thursday in Denver. Then, what looks to be our next big storm, bringing widespread rain and snow to the state, will move in on Friday. Stay tuned!