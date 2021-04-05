One more warm day in Denver before a cold front hits

DENVER- Easter Sunday saw some record breaking temperatures and we're in for more of the same today!

We will see an increase in clouds today, but temperatures will once again be about 20 to 25 degrees above normal. The record high today is 82 degrees and we're calling for a high of 81!

Our next cold front will hit tonight, with winds picking up ahead of that front. We'll see southwesterly winds at around 15 to 30 mph along the Front Range.

The cold front will move across Colorado Tuesday, with a chance for mountain snow and rain showers for lower elevations on Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

Over the metro-area, temperatures will dip a bit, with highs in the low 60s Tuesday, with the chance for scattered rain showers. Wednesday, highs stay in the 60s, with clearing skies and milder weather Thursday through the end of the week.

Denver7 Weather

