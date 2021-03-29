One more warm day before a storm hits Colorado

We are about to see big Colorado springtime swing! Temperatures will top out at near 70 degrees today and then just a few hours later — snow!

The winds will pick up today ahead of our next spring storm. Those southwesterly winds will help to boost our temperatures well into the upper 60s and low 70s on the eastern plains. You'll find 40s and 50s in the mountains.

We have a High Wind Warning in effect for the foothills on Monday to the west of Denver and a High Wind Watch for the eastern plains. Winds may gust as high as 70 mph at times.

Our next storm has the potential to bring rain/snow and colder temperatures to the Denver metro area starting tonight, with heavier snow in the mountains. As of now, around 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected in Denver, with high temperatures nearly 30 degrees colder, in the 30s.

Wednesday through the end of the week, highs will bounce back to the 60s and 70s.

