One more mild day in Denver, then Snow for the metro on Sunday, heavy in the mountains!

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 11:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 10:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 11:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 11:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 10:00AM MST in effect for: Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 11:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 11:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 11:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 9:29AM MST expiring January 22 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 5:24AM MST expiring January 21 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 5:24AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Jefferson, Morgan, Weld
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 5:24AM MST expiring January 21 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 5:24AM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 5:24AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Larimer, Weld
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 2:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 2:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:58PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:58PM MST expiring January 21 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:58PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, Larimer, Weld
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:56PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 8:56PM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:56PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:56PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 8:49PM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 8:49PM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:42PM MST expiring January 22 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 2:54PM MST expiring January 21 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Moffat, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 10:05AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:42AM MST expiring January 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
A winter storm system will move into Colorado for the weekend.
Dry and mild weather remains on Saturday in Denver, with highs in the low 50s this afternoon. Snow will start in the mountains, with heavy amounts of 8-12 inches possible beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing Sunday.
For Denver and the eastern plains, rain and snow will develop late tonight into Sunday. A First Alert Action Day is in effect through early Monday for the combination of much colder temperatures, snow and strong winds.
A Winter Storm Warning for the Front Range and plains begins at midnight. Freezing drizzle is expected to change to snow early Sunday morning. If traveling, please practice caution. Light ice accumulation may occur before the snowfall and could make roads very slick. Also, be prepared for reduced visibility at times due to falling and blowing snow.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are possible by late Sunday. Please stay safe and warm! Our highs will only be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees on Sunday across the metro-area.
The Winter Storm Warning is set to expire on Sunday evening. Still, gusty north winds and freezing temperatures will likely create some travel concerns across the northeast quarter of Colorado through Monday morning.
Skies clear for Monday as the storm exits the state. Temperatures drop to the teens early in Denver, then will rise to the low 40s for our daytime highs. Early next week will be cool, but fairly quiet, with just some light snow possible in the mountains on Tuesday and a chance for flurries on the plains.