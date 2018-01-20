One more mild day in Denver, then Snow for the metro on Sunday, heavy in the mountains!

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Snow and cold on the way

Katie LaSalle, Stacey Donaldson
9:37 AM, Jan 20, 2018
A winter storm system will move into Colorado for the weekend.

Dry and mild weather remains on Saturday in Denver, with highs in the low 50s this afternoon. Snow will start in the mountains, with heavy amounts of 8-12 inches possible beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing Sunday. 

For Denver and the eastern plains, rain and snow will develop late tonight into Sunday.  A First Alert Action Day is in effect through early Monday for the combination of much colder temperatures, snow and strong winds.

A Winter Storm Warning for the Front Range and plains begins at midnight. Freezing drizzle is expected to change to snow early Sunday morning. If traveling, please practice caution. Light ice accumulation may occur before the snowfall and could make roads very slick. Also, be prepared for reduced visibility at times due to falling and blowing snow.

Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are possible by late Sunday. Please stay safe and warm! Our highs will only be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees on Sunday across the metro-area. 

The Winter Storm Warning is set to expire on Sunday evening. Still, gusty north winds and freezing temperatures will likely create some travel concerns across the northeast quarter of Colorado through Monday morning.

Skies clear for Monday as the storm exits the state. Temperatures drop to the teens early in Denver, then will rise to the low 40s for our daytime highs. Early next week will be cool, but fairly quiet, with just some light snow possible in the mountains on Tuesday and a chance for flurries on the plains.

