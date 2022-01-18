One more mild day in Denver before a cold front hits

We are seeing an increase in cloud cover this morning, but temperatures will still be pretty mild.

We'll see highs in the low to upper 50s on the plains, with 30s to low 40s in the mountains.

Winds pick up Tuesday night ahead of our next cold front. This system will usher in colder weather and a chance for light snow on Wednesday. We could even see a light wintry mix tomorrow morning that would make for an icy drive. Temperatures will top out in the upper 20s to low 30s tomorrow afternoon and that's about 25 to 30 degrees colder than today.

Skies clear Thursday with highs closer to 40 degrees.

