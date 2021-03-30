One more March snowstorm for Denver

From 70s on Monday to snow on Tuesday! March in Colorado can be a roller coaster ride and that's exactly what we're seeing to round out the month.

MORE: Live Streaming | Forecast | Weather Page | Traffic Map | Closings & Delays | Radar

This next storm will bring a quick shot of light to moderate snowfall, very gusty winds and colder temperatures to the Denver metro area starting tonight. Heavier snow will be likely in the mountains, with around 2-5" of accumulation over the mountains and foothills.

As of now, around 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected in Denver, mainly on grassy surfaces with the roads staying wet. Gusty northwest winds will bring in much colder air with high temperatures 35-40 degrees colder, in the upper 30s Tuesday.

On Wednesday, skies will clear and temperatures will climb to the low 50s in Denver.

The end of the week will be delightful with sunny skies and much warmer weather. Highs will be bouncing back to the 60s and 70s Thursday and Friday and near 80 degrees on Saturday!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.