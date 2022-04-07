One more day of gusty winds across Colorado

Gusty and cool northwest winds will continue Thursday.

We'll see wind speeds between 20 to 40 mph with gusts closer to 60 mph.

It will be sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the middle 50s for Denver and in the 30s to low 40s in the mountains.

Friday will be dry and warmer — perfect for the Rockies home opener at Coors Field with highs in the middle 60s and plenty of sunshine.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the low 70s.

On Sunday, a new cold front will arrive, clouds will increase and afternoon showers will be likely. Highs will be cooler — in the middle 50s.

Early next week will be cool and stormy with a good chance for rain Monday and Tuesday and snow for the mountains.

