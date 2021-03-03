Warm and dry to rain and snow for Denver

DENVER — Wednesday brought another round of 60s and sunshine, but a storm is coming for Thursday.

It was dry statewide today, with 40s in the mountains and low to mid 60s across the northeastern plains.

A storm system will swirl into Colorado tonight and Thursday and will bring snow to the mountains and rain showers to the plains. Snowfall should be pretty decent in the high country with 6 to 12 inches for the San Juan Mountains and 4 to 8 inches elsewhere.

Denver and the eastern plains could get 1/4 to 1/2 inch of moisture, starting as rain during the day on Thursday, but mixing with and changing to snow in the late afternoon and continuing through the evening. How much of the storm will fall in frozen form will be the tricky part!

It appears that western and southern suburbs of Denver as well as the foothills could see several inches of wet, slushy snow Thursday evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for elevations above 6,000 feet in extreme southern Arapahoe County, Douglas and Elbert Counties and northern El Paso and Teller Counties for Thursday evening and early Friday.

The storm will exit the state pretty quickly and skies will be clearing Friday morning. If enough of the moisture falls as snow, temperatures will be a little colder on Friday than earlier expected as some of the sun's energy will go into melting snow, rather than boosting highs into the upper 50s.

By Saturday and Sunday, the weather pattern will return to warm and dry with highs bouncing back into the 60s in the Denver area. By Monday, highs could rise to the 70 degree mark in Denver!

