Not as warm in Denver but still above normal, and possible snow next week

We tied the record high of 73 degrees Wednesday and came up just shy of the record high on Thursday. A weak cold front will roll through today, so it won't be quite as warm but still well above normal.

Unseasonably warm and dry weather will cover Colorado for a few more days. It is way too dry as many areas of eastern Colorado have not even seen the first official snowfall. Drought conditions have worsened across the plains and are now rated as "severe."

When we do finally see some snow in Denver, it will be the latest first snowfall ever on record. Denver has gone 225 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 235 days, set in 1887, although the National Weather Service is skeptical on the accuracy of such an old record. More recent records — kept since 1948 for downtown — show that the previous longest snowless streak was 211 days, set in 1977 and 1992.

Today's weak cold front will cool temperatures into the low 60s, but it will be a dry system. Saturday will remain dry and mild with highs in the low 60s on the plains and 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

A colder and wetter pattern will arrive next week. Clouds will increase Sunday and Monday and temperatures will be a little colder in the mid to upper 40s on Sunday and Monday.

There is a chance for some light snow next Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s! The storm will not be strong, but could bring the first official snowfall to Denver and bring 3-6 inches of snow to the northern and central mountains.

Skies will clear on Wednesday with highs in the 50s.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.