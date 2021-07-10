Not as hot, with plenty of sunshine this weekend in Denver

DENVER- After a couple days of record heat, and highs nearing 100 degrees, we will cool off for the weekend.

Our next cold front will drop our high temperatures to the low and mid 80s today. Winds will be gusty at times, especially over the eastern plains and higher terrain this afternoon.

Expect dry conditions, with the exception of the far northeastern plains, which could see a few isolated storms through the late afternoon. The risk for any severe weather is low.

In the mountains, highs will be in the 70s and 80s at the valley levels, with gusty winds and partly cloudy skies up high.

Sunday, we'll stay under a mostly sunny sky over the state and highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s for the metro-area. It will be much more comfortable for the All-Star game activities downtown this weekend.

Temperatures will climb back into the low 90s by the first of next week. There's a slight chance of storms on Tuesday afternoon for the All-Star game.

