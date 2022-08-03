Not as hot Wednesday, with scattered afternoon storms

DENVER — Mostly sunny and mild to start our Wednesday. Highs this afternoon will not be as hot, in the upper 80s to low 90s over the Denver metro-area.

Clouds and winds increase this afternoon, with the chance for scattered storms and showers. The risk for severe storm activity is low.

Skies clear tonight, with lows falling to the 60s by Thursday morning.

The heat builds again to end the week. Highs will soar to the mid and upper 90s on Thursday and Friday with a few thunderstorms popping up both afternoons.

