Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Not as hot Wednesday, with scattered afternoon storms

Upper 80s to low 90s for the Front Range today
Denver7 weather
Denver7
Denver7 weather
Posted at 5:09 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 07:09:19-04

DENVER — Mostly sunny and mild to start our Wednesday. Highs this afternoon will not be as hot, in the upper 80s to low 90s over the Denver metro-area.

Clouds and winds increase this afternoon, with the chance for scattered storms and showers. The risk for severe storm activity is low.

Skies clear tonight, with lows falling to the 60s by Thursday morning.

The heat builds again to end the week. Highs will soar to the mid and upper 90s on Thursday and Friday with a few thunderstorms popping up both afternoons.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020