Not as hazy or hot across the Denver metro area, heavy rain possible this afternoon, early evening

The air quality will finally improve in Denver and across northern Colorado, courtesy of a weak cold front moving across the northeast quarter of Colorado plains. The front will drop our temperatures and will increase the chances for showers and thunderstorms.

We'll see highs in the mid to upper 80s, with scattered storms and showers this afternoon. There is a slight risk of severe weather across the northeastern plains and pockets of heavy rain near the burn scars.

On Saturday, the front will move back to the north, allowing hotter weather to return. There will be a weak monsoon flow of moisture from the south, bringing a chance for thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall to the mountains and Front Range.

By Sunday, the best chances for thunderstorms will drift back into the mountains, leaving hotter and drier weather for Denver and the I-25 Corridor. Highs will return to the mid to upper 90s for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The combination of smoke particles from western wildfires and moderate to high levels of surface ozone will diminish over much of Colorado for the next several days as the upper level winds will shift the flow of smoke to the northwest of the state. Some of the smoke is from Colorado fires, but much more is from the bigger fires to the west of our state.

A cold front will move into Colorado next Wednesday and bring cooler temperatures and a better chance for thunderstorms.

Denver7 Weather

