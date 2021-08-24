Near-record highs for the Denver metro area today

Hot and hazy conditions return to Denver, with highs about 5 to 10 degrees above normal both today and tomorrow!

So far in 2021, Denver has reached 90 degrees or hotter 47 times and 100 or hotter 5 times. Expect several more days in the 90s this week, although triple digits are only expected over the southeast corner of Colorado.

The smoke has cleared a bit, but there is an ozone action day alert in effect for Denver and the I-25 Corridor. Ozone is an irritant to the lungs, so take it easy if you have heart or respiratory problems. Try to avoid using gas powered mowers and trimmers during the heat of the day and limit your driving as much as possible.

The hot and dry weather will continue through Wednesday, but a weak cold front will cross the state on Thursday and bring lower temperatures and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Friday will feature a few thunderstorms, but slightly warmer temperatures.

Saturday should be hot and dry with low to mid-90s, followed by a cooling trend Sunday and Monday along with another chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

