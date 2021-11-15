Watch
Near-record highs for Denver today

Warm, dry and breezy along the Front Range
A cold front in the middle of this week could bring some rain, and maybe snow, to the Denver area.
Nov 15 2021 5:15am forecast
Posted at 6:07 AM, Nov 15, 2021
Get ready for a really warm start to the week.

We'll see highs in the low to mid 70s across the Denver metro area today, with highs closer to 80 degrees across the southeastern plains.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds across the state and it's even pretty warm in the mountains. We'll see 50s and 60s in the high country both today and tomorrow.

As the winds pick up, fire danger will be higher along the Front Range. Drought conditions continue to worsen across the state especially over the eastern plains.

Our next storm looks to move in late Tuesday. We'll see a rain-snow mix develop in the mountains tomorrow and there is a slight chance that we'll see a few of these showers across the plains late Tuesday and early Wednesday. We even have a slight chance for flurries in Denver and the eastern plains on Wednesday morning.

