Near record heat again Sunday, ahead of a cold front

Denver saw the warmest November 6 on record, with a high of 80 degrees Saturday. Another day of near record heat is expected Sunday.

The record for today is 78, set back in the 1999. The highest November temperature recorded in Denver was 81 degrees, which was set on November, 17, 2017.

Sunshine is expected statewide, with highs in the 50s and 60s in the mountains. Winds will be gusty at times over the plains and higher terrain.

Our next cold front will hit this coming week. Clouds increase Monday, with highs in the upper 50s and few showers possible in the evening over the northeastern plains.

Temperatures stay more seasonal this week, with a chance of showers arriving Tuesday and Wednesday.

