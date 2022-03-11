Much warmer and drier in Denver to kick off spring break

Warmer and drier weather is settling in across Colorado as many school districts kick off spring break.

We'll see plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be about 15 degrees below normal. We'll see highs in the mid- to upper 30s across the Denver metro area and in the teens to low 20s in the mountains.

Sunny and milder weather is expected Saturday with 50s for lower elevations and 30s in the high country.

Denver and the plains will be dry and warmer Sunday with highs in the low 60s.

A weak cold front will roll through late Sunday. We'll see the chance for some snow over the northern and central mountains late Sunday, with a slight chance of flurries on the plains.

Highs on Monday will be around 50 degrees in Denver with 20s to low 30s in the mountains.

Tuesday will be dry and warmer with highs in the middle 60s in Denver and in the 40s in the mountains.

Denver7 Weather

