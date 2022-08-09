Very hot and dry in Denver for the next few days with highs in the upper 90s

DENVER — Hot and dry weather can be expected through Friday, with highs in the mid-to upper 90s for Denver and low 100s for the eastern plains.

In the mountains, the weather will be comfortable, with readings in the 70s to low 80s. Nighttime lows in the high country will be in the middle 40s to low 50s - delightful! Isolated thunderstorms may pop up in the mountains through Thursday, they will gradually become more numerous through Saturday.

So far in 2022, the Denver area has had 46 days of 90 degrees or hotter, 26 days of 95 degrees or hotter and 5 days at or above 100 degrees.

An increase in monsoon moisture will return by the weekend with a better chance for thunderstorms beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s Saturday and low 90s Sunday with an increasing chance for thunderstorms.

Cooler and wetter weather will return to Colorado early next week with showers and thunderstorms likely Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for Denver and in the 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

