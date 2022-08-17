Warmer and drier across Colorado through Thursday, next storms late Friday

DENVER —

Highs bounced back into the low to mid-80s in the Denver area as the cool, wet weather moved out of the region.

A few showers and thunderstorms are over the mountains southwest of Denver, but overall it is a dry weather pattern through midday Friday for most of the state.

Thursday will be warm and dry with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees for the Denver metro area and the eastern plains. In the mountains, expect highs in the upper 60s to around 80 degrees.

A cold front will slip back into Colorado Friday afternoon with a chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Saturday will be cooler with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees in the Denver area with 60s in the mountains.

Storms will become more scattered on Sunday and high temperatures will be back in the low to mid-80s. Warmer and drier weather will return early next week with highs back near 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

