Much warmer and drier across Colorado over the next few days

Air quality remains a concern near Denver
Warmer and drier weather will return to the Colorado mountains. We'll see a few showers near Denver this morning, but sunshine and 80s this afternoon.
Aug 4 2021 5:15am forecast
Posted at 5:09 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 07:35:30-04

Skies are clearing across the Colorado high country and the flash flood watches have expired.

We'll see much drier weather over the western half of the state for the next few days.

An Air Quality Advisory continues in effect for eastern Colorado as the combination of smoke particles from western wildfires and moderate to high levels of surface ozone make conditions unhealthy for persons in sensitive groups, such as those with COPD or asthma.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s this afternoon across the plains, with more 70s and sunshine in the mountains.

Warmer weather will return on Thursday as highs rise into the 90s for the end of the week and through the weekend. In the high country, highs will bounce back to the middle 70s and 80s.

Wildfire smoke will become more widespread again across Colorado this weekend. Some of the smoke is from Colorado fires, but much more from the bigger fires to the west of our state.

