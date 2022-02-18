Much warmer across Colorado this weekend

Lots of melting is in store through the weekend as sunny skies combine with warmer temperatures.

Friday will feature highs in the 40s to near 50 on the plains and 30s in the mountains.

The weekend will be warm and dry with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and near 60 degrees on Sunday.

Clouds will increase on Monday with snow developing late in the day. Expect highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A bitter cold storm will arrive by Tuesday, with several inches of snow and temperatures near zero Tuesday morning and only in the lower teens Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be bitter cold with subzero morning lows and highs in the teens.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

