Much warmer across Colorado for the weekend

The recent round of wet weather brought just under an inch of precipitation at the Denver International Airport, and that's about 1 inch more than we saw in all of April!

Warmer and drier weather will now settle in for the next five to seven days. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Friday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

It will be even warmer Saturday with highs in the low to mid-80s.

The winds will kick up on Saturday, and that will lead to some higher fire danger along the Front Range. A weak front will bring a few showers to the mountains late Saturday, and there's a slight chance that a few could roll east over the plains.

Sunday will be mainly dry but still pretty warm with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

Monday will become quite windy ahead of another storm system that will be developing to the west of Colorado. This next storm will apparently take its time in moving into the state.

The weather will be dry, warm and windy until some thunderstorms return late Wednesday or Thursday.

Denver7 Weather

