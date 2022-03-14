Mostly sunny, breezy and a bit cooler Monday in Denver

A weak cold front is exiting the state this morning. Skies will gradually clear statewide.

Highs today will be a bit cooler, in the low 50s in Denver. Winds will be strong, especially over the eastern plains. Snow showers taper off in the high country, with highs returning to the 30s.

Tuesday will be dry and warmer, with highs in the middle to upper 60s across the metro-area. Highs rebound to the upper 30s and 40s in the mountains under a sunny sky.

Our next front is set to roll in late Wednesday, bringing more widespread moisture and cooler temperatures to the region.

Clouds increase, with rain shifting to snow Wednesday evening into Thursday in Denver. Highs for St. Patrick's Day on Thursday will drop to the low 40s.

Clearing and warmer by the end of the week and weekend.

Denver7 Weather

