Mostly cloudy and cool Saturday in Denver

Warmer Sunday ahead of our next storm
Posted at 8:32 AM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 11:04:11-04

DENVER — Mostly cloudy skies and cool today across the metro-area. Highs will be in the low 40s this afternoon.

There will be patchy light snow in the mountains for Saturday. Heavier snow south toward Telluride and Alamosa where there is a Winter Weather Advisory for Saturday. Be prepared if you are driving in southern Colorado this weekend.

The double header for the Rockies looks good at Coors field..dry, but cool - temperatures in the 40s for the late afternoon.

Expect warmer weather with sunshine on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s for the afternoon.

By Monday, we have good chance for a few inches of snow here in Denver.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

