Mostly cloudy and cool in Denver Saturday

The dry and windy weather pattern will continue across most of Colorado for the weekend into next week. A minor storm will move across the northern mountains Saturday night and early Sunday with 2 to 4 inches of snow possible.

We'll see an increase in cloud cover on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will still be a touch windy on Saturday, but the winds become stronger Sunday afternoon.

Sunday will be a mild day! Early morning temperatures should be around 40 degrees at sunrise and readings will be in the mid- to upper 60s in the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm and dry, but unfortunately still windy! We're expecting to see quite a few red flag warnings next week across the Eastern Plains and along the Front Range as temperatures soar back to the 70s and low 80s.

Denver7 Weather

