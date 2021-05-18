More wet weather for the Denver metro area today

DENVER — We are in for one more unsettled day before warmer and drier weather settles in across Colorado.

The wet and cooler-than-normal trend will mean more highs in the low to mid 60s with lows in the 40s. In the mountains, scattered rain and snow showers can be expected through Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

The risk of severe weather is a lot lower today, but we'll likely see some rain, lightning, thunder and small hail with today's storms.

The recent moisture has been a huge benefit for Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains. At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is at just over 8 inches — about the same amount as in all of 2020! We are now almost 4 inches above normal when it comes to precipitation for this time of year. We are drought-free from Denver up to Fort Collins and into northeast Colorado!

Warmer and drier weather is expected to arrive on Wednesday with highs back in the 70s and only a slight chance for storms. Thursday will be warm and mostly dry with highs near 80 degrees in Denver.

Friday through Sunday will be in the 70s with a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms Friday and Saturday and a better chance on Sunday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

