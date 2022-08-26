More wet weather for Denver this afternoon

DENVER — The monsoon flow increased again over Colorado, and we're in for another afternoon of storms and showers.

The thunderstorms will not be severe, but will produce some locally heavy rainfall. Any storms developing over the various burn scars will have the potential to produce flash flooding.

A weak cold front is also slipping into Colorado from the north. Temperatures will cool down a bit Friday, with highs in the low to mid 80s across the Denver metro area.

Saturday will be warmer again, with a few isolated thunderstorms. Expect highs around 90 degrees.

The Broncos will face off against the Vikings Saturday evening at 7 p.m. The weather will be warm with just a slight chance for a thunderstorm early. Readings will be in the low 80s at 7 p.m. and in the middle 70s by 9 p.m.

Sunday and Monday will turn a bit cooler once again with a better chance for thunderstorms. By the middle of next week, the weather should become hotter and drier with highs back in the lower 90s.

