More than a foot of snow for the mountains

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 11:23AM MST expiring January 11 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 4:02AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 4:02AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 4:02AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 4:02AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:27AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:27AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 2:48AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 2:48AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 2:48AM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 2:48AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 6:51PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
It's a FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY because a storm is now rolling into Colorado. From upper 60s and spring-like weather yesterday to a little rain and snow just 24 hours later!
This storm will bring a light rain/snow mix to the Front Range this afternoon. Snow developed in the mountains this morning and it's going to get heavier through the afternoon.
Temperatures across the plains will climb into the low 50s by early afternoon, with a chance of rain shortly after. This rain could briefly turn over to light snow and that could lead to a few icy spots on the roads Thursday morning.
The mountains will get most of the snow from this system. It should be strong enough to drop 8-16 inches in the mountains. Winter Storm Warnings and Watches are in effect for most mountain cities above 9000' between Tuesday and Thursday.
Thursday will be much cooler for the metro area in the wake of the storm system from Wednesday. Expect highs only in the 30s and 40s around Denver.
