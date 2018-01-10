More than a foot of snow for the mountains

Light rain and snow for the Metro Area today

Lisa Hidalgo
10:33 AM, Jan 10, 2018
It's a FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY because a storm is now rolling into Colorado.  From upper 60s and spring-like weather yesterday to a little rain and snow just 24 hours later!

This storm will bring a light rain/snow mix to the Front Range this afternoon. Snow developed in the mountains this morning and it's going to get heavier through the afternoon.

Temperatures across the plains will climb into the low 50s by early afternoon, with a chance of rain shortly after.  This rain could briefly turn over to light snow and that could lead to a few icy spots on the roads Thursday morning.   

The mountains will get most of the snow from this system. It should be strong enough to drop 8-16 inches in the mountains. Winter Storm Warnings and Watches are in effect for most mountain cities above 9000' between Tuesday and Thursday.

Thursday will be much cooler for the metro area in the wake of the storm system from Wednesday. Expect highs only in the 30s and 40s around Denver. 

