More summer-like temperatures for Denver today

DENVER — Windy and warm weather will hold across Colorado through today, with more storms possible this afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s this morning, with highs in the low 80s again across the plains.

Over the weekend, a large storm system west of Colorado will bring a better chance for thunderstorms across the state and slightly cooler temperatures.

There will be a risk of severe weather for the next few days, mainly just to the north and east of Denver. Scattered non-severe thunderstorms will be possible across most of the state, with any luck bringing some welcome moisture to western sections of Colorado.

Temperatures will dip into the 70s this weekend. It's a little cooler than yesterday but pretty close to normal for this time of year.

The recent moisture has been a huge benefit for Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains. At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 8.50 inches — about the same amount as in all of 2020! - and almost 4 inches above normal for the year to date.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado! Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo. Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

Early next week looks to be warm and dry.

