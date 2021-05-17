More storms and showers in Denver today

DENVER — It will be a cool and unsettled start to the week. We'll see partly cloudy skies this morning, with more scattered storms and showers later today for the evening commute.

The wet and cooler-than-normal trend will continue on Tuesday. We'll see highs in the low to mid 60s both today and tomorrow. Warmer and drier weather is expected to round out the week.

There will also be a marginal risk of severe weather this afternoon across the plains. We could see some large hail and damaging winds with a few of these storms. There could also be some pockets of heavy rain for the evening drive.

The recent moisture has been a huge benefit for Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains. At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is at just over 8 inches — about the same amount as in all of 2020! We are now almost 4 inches above normal when it comes to precipitation for this time of year. We are drought free from Denver up to Fort Collins and into northeast Colorado!

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.