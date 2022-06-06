More storms and showers in Denver to kick off the week

We will see a pretty typical early June pattern to start the week — sunshine in the morning, scattered storms in the afternoon and highs near 80 degrees across the Denver metro area.

There is a risk of severe storms on the eastern plains, with the biggest risk being large hail and damaging winds. The risk of severe weather is even higher to the east in Nebraska and Kansas.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s from Monday through Wednesday with 60s and 70s in the mountains.

Thursday will be warmer and drier. We'll see fewer storms and highs near 90 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

