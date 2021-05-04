More storms and showers in Denver this afternoon

DENVER — It has been a soggy couple of day across the Denver metro area. You'll see drier weather this morning, but a few more storms and showers are possible today and tomorrow.

The moisture has been a huge benefit for Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains. At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 7.5 inches — the wettest first four months since 1944! The recent stormy weather has put a big dent in the drought conditions over the northeast quarter of Colorado.

Western and southern Colorado have not been as fortunate as drought conditions remain quite serious, especially for the northwestern portion of the state.

The weather will remain a little cool and unsettled over the northern half of Colorado Tuesday and Wednesday as a series of weak upper air disturbances move across the state. Temperatures will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s in Denver on Tuesday, with low 60s on Wednesday.

Warmer and drier weather will return for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s Thursday and lower 80s on Friday. There may be a few afternoon thunderstorms on Friday.

Cooler and wet weather will return to most of Colorado on Mothers Day weekend — sorry moms!

