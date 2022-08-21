More storms and showers across Colorado through early tonight

DENVER — Scattered storms and showers will continue over Colorado through early tonight, as monsoon moisture moves in from the southwest.

Storms will be heaviest in the mountains, with an elevated risk of flash flooding over burn areas.

Fewer storms can be expected on Monday with warmer temperatures as the monsoon moisture lessens over the state.

Warmer weather will return this week with highs to the middle 80s to to lower 90s. The rain chances will be lower, but some isolated thunderstorms will be possible each day - especially in the mountains. Temperatures in the mountains will be in the 60s to lower 70s.

There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday with some cooler temperatures.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.