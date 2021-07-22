More storms across the Colorado high country

We saw a little rain across the metro area on Wednesday, but today will be mainly dry and even warmer! Our streak of 90-degree temperatures will continue, with today being the 7th day of the streak.

There is a very slim chance of storms on the plains today, but a much better chance of storms and scattered showers in mountains and across the western valleys.

A minor "monsoon flow" has developed over the southwestern United States. The risk for severe weather is low, but locally heavy rainfall may cause flooding, especially near burn scars.

Wildfire smoke will continue to bring a milky haze to our skies, especially across eastern Colorado. In addition, hot temperatures will combine with low level air pollution to create ozone. An Ozone Action Alert Day is in effect for Denver and the I-25 Corridor. Be sure to limit time outdoors if you have breathing or pulmonary issues.

Highs will be in the low to mid-90s for Denver and the plains, as well as Grand Junction and Montrose. In the mountains, afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s, except cooler during thunderstorms.

Nighttime temperatures will be pretty comfortable, with lows in the lower 60s for Denver and the plains and in the 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

Late on Friday, a weak cold front will push across Colorado and bring slight cooling and a better chance for afternoon thunderstorms for Saturday and Sunday.

