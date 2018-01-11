More snow in the mountains on Friday

The storm that brought rain and snow to Colorado is now moving into the middle of the country. We'll see clearing skies and gusty conditions across the far northeastern plains.

Temperatures will be cooler than earlier in the week, but we're still pretty close to normal. You'll see ow 40s across the plains, with 20s and 30s in the mountains.

The mountains picked up a nice dose of snow with this most recent storm and there's more on the way! We'll see a chance of light snow on the northern and central peaks today, with more accumulating snow on the Friday!

Temperatures will rebound a few degrees on Friday, with highs closer to 50 degrees across the Metro Area. We'll see low to mid-40s through the weekend and then a slight chance of light snow in Denver Sunday night into early Monday. Stay tuned for details.

We have you covered as the weather changes - Storm Shield App. In addition, Storm Shield PLUS can provide important information about approaching severe weather. Go to StormShieldAlerts.com or call 877-438-4977 for more information or text to word SHIELD to 21000.