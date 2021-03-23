More snow hits Denver tonight and Wednesday

Springtime in the Rockies is often cool and wet, and so it will be for the next several days in Colorado. Expect a series of storms to bring widespread moisture and keep temperatures on the chilly side through Friday.

MORE: Live Streaming | Forecast | Weather Page | Traffic Map | Closings & Delays | Radars

The first storm hit late Sunday through early Monday and brought 3-6 inches of snow accumulation for Denver with 5 to 10 inches over the mountains, foothills and southern suburbs.

We saw more than three inches of snow at Denver International Airport, making it the fourth snowiest March on record.

As that storm swirled to the east, a new storm will begin to move into Colorado overnight, spreading heavy snow across the San Juan Mountains, a few inches of snow to the Central and Northern Mountains and snow showers for Denver and the plains.

The storm will bring 2-4 inches of snow for the northern mountains and 1-2 inches of snow to the Denver area through Wednesday. The central mountain areas will see closer to 4-8 inches of snow, with up to a foot in the San Juans.

The Wednesday morning commute could once again be a little sloppy, but most roads will just be wet in the Denver Metro area.

Skies will clear Wednesday night as the storm moves to the east of Colorado. Thursday will be drier and a little warmer for Denver and the plains, just ahead of yet another storm system. That storm will bring more snow into the mountains Thursday afternoon.

A mix of rain and snow can be expected for Denver on Friday. The mountains should see another 3 to 6 inches of snow Friday and early Saturday. High temperatures will stay chilly, just in the 40s for Denver and 30s in the mountains.

Skies will begin to clear in Denver on Saturday and highs will bounce back to the lower 50s.

Sunny and warmer weather is on the way for Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid-60s in Denver!

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.